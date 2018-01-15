Lucknow, Jan 15 (PTI) BSP chief Mayawati today termed the virtual revolt against the Chief Justice of India (CJI) by four top Supreme Court judges a "matter of grave concern".

Her remark came after senior judges J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph convened an unprecedented press conference on Friday to complain about "selective" case allocation by the CJI.

"Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution had rightly said that no constitution is good or bad, but it depends on those implementing it, whether their intention is good or bad," the BSP chief, who turned 62 today, told reporters here.

"This is a historic truth that at a time when the opposition's presence is virtually negligible, it was the judiciary, which was playing the role of the opposition, and the country was assured that the roots of democracy are very strong," she said.

But, now there is a "collision within the judiciary, which is a matter of grave concern", Mayawati said.

Lashing out at the Narendra Modi government, she said, "Prime Minister Modi's dispensation is not a BJP or a NDA government, rather it has completely become a government of the RSS, and is working as per the divisive and hate-oriented thinking of the RSS." "It is trying to influence the constitutional and democratic institutes... Every work is being done by the Modi government violating the Constitution and tampering its sanctity," Mayawati alleged. PTI NAV SMI ANB .

