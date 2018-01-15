Bengaluru, Jan 15 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today said he has directed officials to "take action" with regard to the reported incident in which the body of a journalist who died in an accident was carried to hospital by police, allegedly in a municipal garbage van.

"I have asked ADGP & Commissioner of Traffic & Road Safety to get a report into this incidence from the IGP of the Northern range & take action," he tweeted in response to a tweet highlighting the incident.

"I am pained to read this," he said.

Mounesh Potharaj (28), who worked as a reporter with a local TV channel, was on his way to Gadag when his two-wheeler rammmed into a tree on Saturday night.

On coming to know about the incident on Sunday, the police, who visited the spot, shifted the body to a government hospital, allegedly using a municipal garbage van.

The video of the body being carried in the van has gone viral, triggering outrage. PTI KSU BN .

