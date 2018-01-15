Noida, Jan 15 (PTI) Armed robbers struck at a factory and allegedly shot dead a security guard in Sector 63 here, police said today.

The guard, Ashutosh, who was working at the factory, was shot dead last night, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Singh said.

He said that the guard was Nepalese.

When another guard, Chandra Bhan, came to the factory he saw Ashutosh lying in a pool of blood, following which he told the manager who then informed the factory owner, he said.

A police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, the police said.

The CCTV footage revealed that around 5 pm four men were found consuming liquor at a guard room in the factory, they said.

Before killing the man, they tied his hands and feet and allegedly shot him dead, the police said.

The robbers took away the safe cash box of the company and the guard's mobile phone, they said.

The owner of the company said that there were Rs 8 lakh in the safe cash box, the police said.

Four teams have been formed to arrest the accused, they said, adding that one suspect has been detained for questioning. PTI CORR KJ .

