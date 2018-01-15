Wayanad (Ker), Jan 15 (PTI) A special interactive session on export oriented floriculture was today held at Ambalavayal in the district.

It stressed the need to ensure proper guidance to farmers on matters ranging from production, value addition and marketing as well as development of varieties for different regions and different needs.

In his presidential address at the session at Regional Agricultural Research Station, Vice-Chancellor of Kerala Agricultural University Dr R Chandrababu explained the present scenario of commercial floriculture in India, particularly Kerala, with special reference to Wayanad.

The need for quality planting materials and to breed new varieties suitable for Wayanad has to be addressed,he said.

The session was intended to develop a strong platform to ensure the smooth implementation of the Â“Special Agriculture Zone (floriculture and specialty rice) in Wayanad, planned by the state government, a KAU release said.

Dr V K Ramachandran, Vice Chairman, State Planning Board, planning board member, Dr R Ramakumar and Prof Ramaswamy, TNAU Vice Chancellor, also spoke. PTI KV BN .

