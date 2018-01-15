Lonavla (Maha), Jan 15 (PTI) Shilpa Shinde, who had a fallout with TV producer Vikas Gupta over her show "Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hai", is open to teaming up with him for a web series but not a daily soap.

Gupta, who was the programming head of &TV channel on which "Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hai" was aired, was alleged to be one of the persons instrumental in Shinde's exit from the show.

The popular TV actor showed her anger towards Gupta in the initial days, which according to Gupta was "torturous".

Host Salman Khan pointed out that though the banter between them looked entertaining they have to let go off their past. Since then the two became cordial with each other.

During a task inside the "Bigg Boss" house, Shinde promised to work with Gupta.

"He had spoken to me about working with him and I told him I don't want to do a TV show, I told him I will work for two days or so. He is working on a web series so I was like ok, it was no joke, I will definitely work with him," Shinde told PTI.

She worked on quite a few daily soaps till "Bigg Boss" happened which according to her gave her the platform to show who she was in real life.

"I don't want to get into any character, I have come out of it. I have become Shilpa Shinde now," she added.

The finale saw a tough fight between Shinde and Hina Khan, in which the former emerged as the winner.

"I had wished that Hina should be there with me for the finale and that I should win. I remember very clearly that she told me 'look at yourself first what you have done Shilpa Shinde...what drama you have done outside'," she said.

"I don't want to say anything. Nothing was a drama in the house, everything was real. Even I was real in the show," Shinde said.

The winner of the controversial reality show is decided by the number of votes a contestant gets, but this season the makers went for live voting as well.

"I was not scared as I had faith and trust in my fans.

She often told me I am over confident and I have always said that I have trust in my fans and even in myself," Shinde said.

Termed as 'Devi' and 'Maa' by co-contestants like Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani, Shinde was most of the time seen in the kitchen area. She faced a lot of criticism from fellow contestants for not being much active while performing tasks.

Shinde said she did not deliberately try to be good on the show for the cameras.

"I was myself. If I was angry I did show my anger, when happy I laughed. Life is very short, you don't know what will happen tomorrow so why fight, one can fool someone in a loving way," she said.

Describing her journey on the show as a dream, the actor said no situation is created in the house, people only watch what the contestants do.

The actor took home the winning trophy and prize money of Rs 44 lakh, which she plans to share with her loved ones.

After being locked in the house for 105 days with strangers from different walks of life, Shinde now wants to spend time with her family. PTI KKP GK SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.