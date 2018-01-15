Singapore, Jan 15 (PTI) Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman will travel to India tomorrow to attend the 3rd Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

Maliki will speak at a panel at the dialogue on 'Managing Disruptive Transitions: Ideas, Institutions and Idioms', a Foreign Affairs Ministry statement said today.

He will speak on 'Strat-Con: Discussing the Emerging Security Dynamics in the Indo-Pacific' alongside other guests.

Maliki will also meet his Indian counterparts. PTI GS ZH .

