Centurion, Jan 15 (PTI) South Africa were 90 for two in their second innings, leading India by 118 runs at stumps on day three of the second Test here.

Brief scores: South Africa 335 and 90/2 in 29 overs (De Villiers 50 batting; Bumrah 2/30). India 307 all out in 92.1 overs (Kohli 153; Morkel 4/60). PTI BS BS .

