South Africa 90/2 at stumps on day three
By PTI | Published: 15th January 2018 09:38 PM |
Last Updated: 15th January 2018 09:46 PM | A+A A- |
Centurion, Jan 15 (PTI) South Africa were 90 for two in their second innings, leading India by 118 runs at stumps on day three of the second Test here.
Brief scores: South Africa 335 and 90/2 in 29 overs (De Villiers 50 batting; Bumrah 2/30). India 307 all out in 92.1 overs (Kohli 153; Morkel 4/60). PTI BS BS .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.