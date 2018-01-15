Araria, Jan 15 (PTI) Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel today seized deer antler weighing 2 kilogram and valued at Rs 55 lakh in the International market from Indo-Nepal border in Bihar's Araria district.

The antler was seized from a paddy field near pillar number 160 on Indo-Nepal border in Sikti village under Sikti police station of the district when SSB team was on a patrolling duty this morning, SSB's 52nd battalion Deputy Commandant Ashwini Kumar said.

The value of antler is estimated to be around Rs 55 lakh in the International market, he said.

Deputy Commandant said that the seized antler was later handed over to D K Das, the Divisional Forest Officer, Araria. PTI CORR AR SNS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.