Thane (Mah), Jan 15 (PTI) A day after a new-born baby was stolen from the Civil Hospital here, the Thane police today rescued him alongwith four more children and arrested three persons from a village near Kalyan.

A crime branch team led by inspector Nitin Thackre raided a house at Pisavali in Kalyan tehsil of the district today morning, and arrested Gudiya Sonu Rajbhar (35), her husband Sonu Rajbhar (40) and Vijay Kailas Srivastava (55).

Apart from the stolen infant, they found four other children there. One of them was a 2-month-old boy.

Other three were girls who were one-and-a-half years old, five years old and nine years old, respectively. They were apparently not related to the accused, police said.

The stolen infant was reunited with his mother.

The baby boy was stolen from the maternity ward of the Thane Civil Hospital early morning yesterday, a few hours after a tribal woman gave birth to him.

A woman approached her and asked to hand over the boy saying `your mother wants to see him'. Taking the baby, the woman fled.

Thane police commissioner Madhukar Pandey said that police started a massive search operation from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai to Kalyan.

CCTV footage at the hospital and railway stations led the police team to Pisavali village.

The three accused were arrested under section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC.

The commissioner said police were probing if the other four rescued chidren too had been stolen, and whether any organised child-trafficking gang was involved. PTI CORR KRK BAS .

