Dhaka, Jan 15 (AFP) Opener Tamim Iqbal struck an unbeaten half-century to guide Bangladesh to an eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the opening match of a tri-nation one-day international tournament today.

Tamim struck 84 off 93 balls at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium as Bangladesh cruised to 171-2 in just 28.3 overs.

The hosts earlier dispatched Zimbabwe for 170 in 49 overs as left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan claimed 3-43.

Sikandar Raza top-scored for the visitors with 52 as well as taking 2-53.

Bangladesh never looked in trouble, with Shakib striking twice in the first over after skipper Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and opted to bowl.

Mashrafe and Mustafizur Rahman quickly reduced Zimbabwe to 51 for four, before Raza provided some brief resistance with his dogged 99-ball innings.

Peter Moor supported Raza with 33 before Rubel Hossain (2-24) took two wickets off successive balls, fast-tracking Zimbabwe's collapse and becoming Bangladesh's fifth bowler to claim 100 ODI wickets.

Mustafizur, who claimed 2-29, produced an off-cutter to uproot Blessing Muzarabani's off-stump and end Zimbabwe's innings.

Tamim, who hit eight fours and a six, lost his opening partner Anamul Haque early on for 19 but added 78 with Shakib (37) for the second wicket to set up the innings for Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe will face Sri Lanka in their next match of the tournament at the same ground on Wednesday. (AFP) ATK .

