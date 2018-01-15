New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Tata Asset Management today said it has appointed Prathit Bhobe as its new chief executive and managing director.

He is currently senior general manager at ICICI Bank and heads the retail liabilities product, wealth management and private banking business, Tata Asset Management said in a statement.

Bhobe, who has been with ICICI Bank for more than 11 years, brings with him a rich financial services experience of over 24 years across various areas of banking and wealth creation.

Prior to the current stint, Bhobe was with Citibank for eight years where he successfully ran the banking vertical in the distribution business.

"We welcome Prathit joining the Tata group. The asset management business is seeing huge growth and we are confident that Prathit's experience will help the company build the next phase of growth.

His experience in distribution and product management will be extremely useful as the group moves towards leadership position in the financial services segment," Tata Sons Group CFO and Director Saurabh Agrawal said.

Bhobe is in the process of transiting out of his current role at ICICI Bank and will join thereafter. PTI SP ANU .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.