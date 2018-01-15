(Eds: Correcting slug) Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Homegrown auto major Tata Motors has launched an automatic (AMT) version of its hatchback Tiago in Bangladesh.

Equipped with 1.2-l petrol engine, the Tiago AMT will be available at over 20 Tata Motors showrooms in Bangladesh at a starting price of 14.95 lakh taka, the company said in a statement today.

The car comes with four gear positions-- automatic, neutral, reverse and manual. In addition, it also comes with two drive modes -- sports and city.

"The car reflects our commitment to bring in exciting technology-driven latest cars into Bangladesh," Abdul Matlub Ahmad, chairman of the Dhaka-based Nitol Niloy Group, distributor, said.

With class leading features, outstanding fuel efficiency, the AMT version of Tiago is extremely suitable for Dhaka streets, he said.

"The Tiago has been instrumental in the growth of Tata Motors' brand across the passenger vehicle market and we are happy to launch the Tiago AMT. We are confident that it will further expand the market for us," Tata Motors president for passenger vehicles business unit Mayank Pareek was quoted as saying.

Launched in April 2016, the Tiago with its consistent sales has played a key role in the turnaround plan of the company's passenger vehicle business.

Tata Motors reportedly shipped out almost 5,000 Tiagos on an average each month to dealerships across the country with 1.1 lakh units sold so far in the domestic market. PTI IAS BEN BEN BEN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.