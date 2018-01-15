Udhgamandalam, Jan 15 (PTI) A teenaged boy today drowned in a check dam while attempting to retrieve a foot ball he was playing near Putturvayal near Gudalur in Nilgiris District.

police said a group of youth were playing football and the ball went to the checkdam and some of the boys jumped to take the ball.

However, the 17-year-old Mohammed Fahid, who does not know swimming, caught in the slush and could not come out, they said.

When others raised an alarm and some persons nearby managed to pull out Fahid, who by then died, police said.

