Los Angeles, Jan 15 (PTI) Dystopian drama "The Handmaid's Tale" is all set to return with its second season on April 25, with two episodes airing on the same day.

The Hulu show, which is based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 classic, will have a 13-episode season, which will revolve around and be shaped by the pregnancy of Elisabeth Moss' Offred and her struggle to find her daughter inside Gilead.

According to Entertainment Weekly, veteran actor Marisa Tomei will guest star as a commander's wife in the second episode, set in the Colonies, thus expanding from the original novel's universe.

Executive producer of the show, Bruce Miller said the new installment will be more horrific than the first spell, but will stay true to Atwood's basic premise.

"There's a lot of horror and cruelty and dread in this situation, but there's also a lot of absurdity," he said.

Besides Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne, Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd and Max Minghella also reprise their roles. PTI RDS RDS .

