Ahmedabad, Jan 15 (PTI) A man accused of theft died in police custody at Vadgam in Banaskantha district after being thrashed by a mob that had caught and handed him over to the police, officials said today.

Police said that a case of murder had been filed against the mob and investigations to ascertain their identity was underway.

Banaskantha Deputy Superintendent of Police A R Jankat said that the accused, Shankar Maniyar (45), died last night after police took him to hospital.

He said that Maniyar was part of a group of five people who had entered Moriya village in the early hours of yesterday with the intention to steal.

"While the others managed to escape, Maniyar was caught by a mob and thrashed before being handed over to the police," Jankat said.

He added that the police, suspecting that Maniyar had suffered internal injuries, rushed him to a hospital at Vadgam where he died yesterday night while undergoing treatment. PTI KA PD BNM .

