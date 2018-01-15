Puducherry, Jan 15 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today paid floral tributes to Tamil saint Tiruvalluvar on his birth anniversary here.

He also recalled the immortal contributions of the poet.

Ministers, legislators and delegates of the various Tamil outfits paid tributes at the statue of the saint here.

Tiruvalluvar day, marking the poet's birth anniversary, was celebrated as part of the Pongal harvest festival. PTI COR ROH .

