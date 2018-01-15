Ahmedabad, Jan 15 (PTI) VHP international working president Pravin Togadia, who was "untraceable" since this morning when a contingent of Rajasthan Police came to arrest him in an old case, was found in an unconscious state at a park here tonight.

According to a statement of the VHP, Togadia, who suffered from low blood sugar levels, was found lying in an unconscious state at a park in Shahibaug and was taken to Chandramani Hospital. PTI JTR SMN SMN .

