Two drug peddlers arrested with 12 kgs of cannabis in Jammu
By PTI | Published: 15th January 2018 07:30 PM |
Last Updated: 15th January 2018 08:00 PM | A+A A- |
Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) Police today arrested two drug peddlers and recovered from them 13 kgs of cannabis in Jammu winter capital city, officials said.
A police party during patrolling in Marathi Mohalla in Trikuta Nagar stopped two pedestrians for checking today, a police officer said.
On a search of their belongings, the police party recovered 12 Kgs of Ganja (cannabis) from their possession, he said.
In this regard, a case has been registered at Police Station Trikuta Nagar and further investigation of the case is going on, police said. PTI AB ADS .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.