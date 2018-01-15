Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) Police today arrested two drug peddlers and recovered from them 13 kgs of cannabis in Jammu winter capital city, officials said.

A police party during patrolling in Marathi Mohalla in Trikuta Nagar stopped two pedestrians for checking today, a police officer said.

On a search of their belongings, the police party recovered 12 Kgs of Ganja (cannabis) from their possession, he said.

In this regard, a case has been registered at Police Station Trikuta Nagar and further investigation of the case is going on, police said. PTI AB ADS .

