Noida, Jan 15 (PTI) Two minor boys have been missing from Dadri area since last two days, police said today.

A resident of Dadri's Ved Vihar has lodged an FIR stating that his 16-year-old son and 14-year-old neighbor has been missing since last two days, they said.

He suspected that they might have been abducted, the police said.

However, no ransom call has been received, they said.

A missing persons report has been lodged at the Dadri police station, the police said.

The police was trying to trace the boys through electronic surveillance, Dadri station house officer R Singh said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to search for the missing boys. PTI CORR KJ .

