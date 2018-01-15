Aizawl, Jan 15 (PTI) Two elderly women were assaulted by a burglar at their house here today, Aizawl district SP Neihchungnunga said.

The SP said the two women are sisters and the elder one is 78-year-old while the younger was 70. They were found unconscious in their house located in the Bawngkawn locality of the city this morning by neighbours.

The younger sister was admitted in the Aizawl Civil Hospital as she had received head injury.

Officials of Bawngkawn police station are investigating the matter, the SP added. PTI HCV RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.