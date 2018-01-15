By Aditi Khanna London, Jan 15 (PTI) The UK today scrambled Royal Air Force fighter jets to intercept two Russian bomber planes that were headed towards its airspace over the North Sea, the latest incident involving Russia.

Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed that the Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) aircraft took off from Royal Air Force (RAF) base Lossiemouth in north east Scotland, without confirming the exact number of Typhoons involved.

"We can confirm that Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) Typhoon aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth scrambled to monitor two Blackjack bombers approaching the UK area of interest," an MoD statement said.

"The Russian aircraft were initially monitored by a variety of friendly nation fighters and subsequently intercepted by the RAF in the North Sea. At no point did the Russian aircraft enter sovereign UK airspace," it said.

The closest the Russian jets came to the UK land was 40 nautical miles, or around 46 miles and were 30 nautical miles (34.5 miles) from British sovereign airspace.

Typhoons are combat aircraft used in air policing and high-intensity conflict. A Voyager refuelling aircraft from the RAF Brize Norton base also supported the Typhoons during the operation.

RAF Lossiemouth is primarily used as a base for QRA, with pilots on duty 24 hours a day. The latest incident is being seen as part of a number of similar incidents involving Russia.

On January 8, it was reported HMS Westminster, a Portsmouth-based Type 23 British frigate, was tasked to intercept two of Russia's warships and two supporting vessels as they passed close to the UK waters.

In September last year, two RAF Typhoons were scrambled to monitor a pair of Russian military planes flying towards the British airspace. PTI AK MRJ AKJ MRJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.