Bareilly (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) Two women patients were today killed after being trapped in the fire that broke out in ICU of a private hospital here on Stadium road, police said.

The fire broke out in the wee hours in which patients Rajbala (32) and Mangla Devi (41) died, they said.

Acting District Magistrate OP Verma has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident "The bodies of victims have been sent for postmortem and FIR has been lodged against hospital owner and its management at Baradari police station," Superintendent of Police (City) Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

According to the Hospital owner Sharad Agarwal, there were three patients in the ICU and hospital tried to shift them but because the family members started fighting with the staff, they fled away.

Police said they are probing the matter and that cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet. PTI CORR ABN MG .

