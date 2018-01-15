Noida, Jan 15 (PTI) A class 11 student allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into a canal after failing an examination but was saved by some alert locals, police said today.

The boy, son of a contractor, is a student of a school located in NTPC area in Jarcha, they said.

"He failed in a recent examination and went into depression. Today he left home for school but instead went to a canal near Pioli village and jumped into it," a police official said.

Some men saw him jumping and saved him.

"On getting information, a police team had gone to canal site and handed the boy to his parents," said Shailendra Pratap Singh, SHO, Jarcha police station. PTI CORR ADS .

