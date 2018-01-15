New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Veteran journalist NK Trikha passed away this afternoon at All India Institute of Medical Sciences here after a prolonged illness.

According to his family, the 82-year-old was suffering from blood cancer and had undergone an open heart surgery in April last year.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a grandson.

Trikha had worked at the Times of India Group's Hindi newspaper 'Navbharat Times' for a long time and was also the editor of its Lucknow edition.

He also served as a member of the Press Council of India and he was twice president of the National Union of Journalists (India). PTI AKT AAR .

