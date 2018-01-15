Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee today asserted that the state government will not alter its decision to dissolve students unions "just because two-three persons demonstrate" against it.

The state's Higher Education Department has said it wants to do away with students unions and replace them with an apolitical students council.

"I have been frequently emphasising the fact that the state will not alter its stand just because two-three persons demonstrate," Chatterjee said, referring to agitation by several Jadavpur University students unions regarding the issue.

"The government is a bigger thing, the government cannot be seen through narrow and small prism of interest.

Everyone should think about the bigger cause and take appropriate decisions," he said at the Foundation Day celebration programme of St Xavier's University here.

Chatterjee said higher educational institutions should, instead, emulate the "St Xavier's (University) model" for maintaining discipline and ensuring academic excellence.

They should either fall in line with the St Xavier's system or better it in terms of achieving excellence, the minister said, during his address at the new campus of the varsity, which had started functioning from July 2017.

Urging the St Xavier's University to facilitate research activities, Chatterjee said, "Our government plans to set up a centre, where quality research papers on various subjects will be kept and that will also include innovation." He said the state-run centre will be similar to those in different premier universities of the country, containing important works from researchers in different fields.

To a question, Chatterjee said the state government wanted to form an expert panel to oversee the affairs of the proposed institute. "But, let the infrastructure come up first".

He said a proposal for setting up four new state-run universities would soon be placed in the Assembly.

Chatterjee said the West Bengal government had 4,55,677 seats in under-graduate and post-graduate levels together apart from engineering.

"We have given thrust on three Es - expansion for bringing higher education to our doorsteps, equality for reaching out to economically backward students and the girl child, and excellence," he said in his address.

The minister said 40 lakh girl students were getting financial benefits for further studies, as part of the 'equality' initiatives of the state.

"Unless we achieve excellence, our state won't be able to compete. All stakeholders should work towards enhancing the quality of education by putting thrust on infrastructure development," Chatterjee added. PTI SUS RBT .

