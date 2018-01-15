Pune, Jan 15 (PTI) Following are the temperatures Pune, Jan 15 (PTI) Following are the temperatures issued by observatory recorded at 0830hrs today.

Station Max Min Rain 24 Total Departure Abu 23.6 4.0 0.0 0.0 -3.9 Ahmedabad 32.0 16.7 0.0 0.0 -1.4 Ahmednagar 15.0 0.0 0.0 -0.1 Ajmer 29.0 11.5 0.0 0.0 -3.4 Akola 32.6 17.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 Allahabad 26.8 7.4 0.0 0.0 -4.3 Alapuzha 36.0 22.0 0.0 0.0 -10.6 Ambala 22.2 5.8 0.0 0.0 -12.8 Amraoti 30.8 17.4 0.0 0.0 -4.8 Anantpur 33.8 17.5 0.0 0.0 -0.6 Aurangabad 31.6 17.4 0.0 0.0 -1.2 Bengaluru 30.7 16.3 0.0 0.0 -2.4 Bareilly 20.2 5.5 0.0 0.0 -7.6 Bellary 35.0 17.0 0.0 0.0 -1.6 Bhavnagar 32.0 19.8 0.0 0.0 -1.8 Bhira 19.5 0.0 0.0 -0.5 Bhopal 29.7 13.0 0.0 0.0 -6.4 Bhubaneshwar 28.0 11.2 0.0 0.0 -3.6 Bhuj 34.0 16.8 0.0 0.0 -0.5 Chennai 30.2 21.2 0.0 7.6 -13.0 Cherrapunji 17.9 6.3 0.0 0.0 -9.7 Dehra Dun 21.8 6.3 0.0 0.0 -22.8 Gangtok 10.0 6.2 0.0 0.0 -23.9 Guwahati 24.3 10.7 0.0 0.8 -5.4 Gaya 22.5 8.2 0.0 0.0 -5.3 Gorakhpur 11.2 7.3 0.0 0.0 -8.5 Gulbarga 35.2 0.0 0.0 -3.8 Gwalior 27.3 7.2 0.0 0.0 -7.0 Hanamkonda 20.0 0.0 0.0 -3.9 Harnai 29.9 23.2 0.0 0.0 -0.1 Honavar 32.9 19.3 0.0 0.0 -0.9 Hyderabad 32.0 18.8 0.0 0.0 -2.7 Imphal 22.3 7.0 0.0 0.0 -7.2 Indore 30.4 15.6 0.0 0.0 -5.8 Jabalpur 27.2 11.2 0.0 0.0 -5.8 Jaipur 26.5 8.7 0.0 0.0 -4.5 Jammu 20.6 4.7 0.0 0.0 -29.8 Jamshedpur 25.8 6.8 0.0 0.0 -6.3 Kadapa 20.0 0.0 0.0 -1.2 Kakinada 30.3 21.1 0.0 0.0 -5.6 Kanpur 23.4 5.0 0.0 0.0 -3.8 Khandwa 29.5 15.0 0.0 0.0 -3.9 Kochi 31.6 23.6 0.0 0.0 -8.8 Kodaikanal 17.5 7.5 0.0 9.6 -20.2 Kolhapur 31.7 19.5 0.0 0.0 -0.9 Kolkata 21.9 12.0 0.0 0.0 -6.3 Koyamutthur 32.7 21.8 0.0 2.0 -4.6 Kozhikode 34.1 21.6 0.0 0.0 -1.7 (MORE) PTI BAS BAS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.