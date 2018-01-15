Lucknow, Jan 15 (PTI) The weather today remained dry in Uttar Pradesh, with dense fog occurring at a few places in the eastern parts of the state, the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Muzaffarnagar was the coldest place in the state at 2.9 degrees Celsius and cold wave occurred at isolated places in eastern UP, it said.

The MeT department has forecast dry weather and shallow to moderate fog at isolated places. PTI ABN ANB .

