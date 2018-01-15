Summary of observations recorded at 0830 hrs: Summary of observations recorded at 0830 hrs: Northeast monsoon rainfall has ceased over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Kerala and adjoining parts of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka from today, the 15th January 2018. The cyclonic circulation over southeast Bangla Desh and neighbourhood persists and now extends upto 2.1 kms a. s. l. The feeble trough at mean sea level over equatorial Indian ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal persists.

The trough of low at mean sea level from Maldivies area to north Maharashtra coasts now runs from Maldives area to eastcentral Arabian Sea.

Cold Wave conditions prevailed at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan. Severe cold day conditions prevailed at many places over Bihar and isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh. Cold day conditions prevailed at isolated places over West Bengal and Sikkim.

Night temperatures were appreciably to markedly below normal in some parts of Odisha and of Jharkhand and in remaining parts of Gangetic West Bengal; appreciably below normal in some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and in remaining parts of Bihar and were below normal in some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, east Madhya Pradesh, south interior Karnataka and of Kerala and in remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh and of north Rajasthan.

They were appreciably to markedly above normal in some parts of west Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat State, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and of Marathwada; appreciably above normal in some parts of west Rajasthan, Vidarbha and of Telangana and were above normal in some parts of Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and of north interior Karnataka and in remaining parts of east Rajasthan. They were normal over the rest of the country. The lowest minimum temperature recorded was 1.2ÂÂ‹C at Amritsar (Punjab).

Dense to very dense fog (visibility . 50m) observed at Majbat (Assam and Meghalaya), Cooch Behar, Malda and Baghdogra (Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim), Bhagalpur (Bihar), Varanasi and Gorakhpur (east Uttar Pradesh), Bahraich and Bareilly (west Uttar Pradesh), Bapatla (coastal Andhra Pradesh). Dense fog (visibility . 200m) observed at Kolkata (Gangetic West Bengal), Gaya (Bihar), Amritsar and Ludhiana (Punjab). Shallow to moderate fog (visibility . 500m) observed at Dibrugarh (Assam and Meghalaya), Panagarh (Gangetic West Bengal), Patna (Bihar), Pantnagar (Uttarakhand), N. Delhi (Haryana), Narsapur (coastal Andhra Pradesh) in the morning hours.. PTI BAS BAS .

