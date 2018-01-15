Pune, Jan 15 (PTI) Weather Warning (valid upto 0830 Pune, Jan 15 (PTI) Weather Warning (valid upto 0830 hrs IST of next day): Day 1 (15th Jan.): Cold Day to severe cold day conditions at many places very likely over Bihar; at a few places over East Uttar Pradesh; cold day conditions at a few places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal.

Cold wave conditions very likely at a few places with severe cold wave at isolated places over Punjab and north Rajasthan and cold wave at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

Dense to very dense fog at many places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar; at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh; Dense fog at many places with very dense fog at a few places over East Uttar Pradesh and dense fog at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Gangetic West Bengal. Shallow to moderate fog very likely over parts of plains of northwest and eastern India. Ground frost conditions very likely at a few places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir and at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and north Rajasthan.

Day 2 (16th Jan ): Cold Day to severe cold day conditions at many places very likely over Bihar; at a few places over East Uttar Pradesh; cold day conditions at a few places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal.

Cold wave conditions at a few places very likely over Punjab and north Rajasthan and at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. Dense to very dense fog at many places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar; at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh and northern parts of Punjab; Dense fog at many places with very dense fog at a few places over East Uttar Pradesh and dense fog at isolated places over lower reaches of Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely over parts of plains of northwest and eastern India. Ground frost conditions very likely at a few places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir and at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and north Rajasthan.

Day 3 (17th Jan ): Cold Day to severe cold day conditions at many places very likely over Bihar; at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh; cold day conditions at a few places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal. Cold wave conditions at a few places with severe cold wave at isolated places very likely over Punjab; cold wave at a few places over north Rajasthan and at isolated places over Bihar, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

Dense to very dense fog at many places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar; at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh; Dense fog at a few places with very dense fog at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh; and dense fog at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, lower reaches of Uttarakhand, Haryana and Chandigarh, northern parts of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely over parts of plains of northwest and eastern India. Ground frost conditions very likely at a few places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir and at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and north Rajasthan.

Day 4 (18th Jan.): Cold Day to severe cold day conditions at many places very likely over Bihar; at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh and cold day conditions at a few places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

Cold wave conditions at a few places with severe cold wave at isolated places very likely over Punjab; cold wave at a few places over north Rajasthan and at isolated places over Bihar, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

Dense to very dense fog at many places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar; at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh; Dense fog at a few places with very dense fog at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh; and dense fog at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, lower reaches of Uttarakhand, Haryana and Chandigarh, northern parts of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Ground frost conditions very likely at a few places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir and at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and north Rajasthan.

Day 5 (19th Jan.): Cold Day to severe cold day conditions at many places very likely over Bihar; at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh and cold day conditions at a few places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

Cold wave conditions at a few places with severe cold wave at isolated places very likely over Punjab; cold wave at a few places over north Rajasthan and at isolated places over Bihar, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

Dense to very dense fog at many places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Bihar; at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh; Dense fog at a few places with very dense fog at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh and dense fog at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Ground frost conditions very likely at a few places over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir and at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and north Rajasthan.

Weather Outlook for the subsequent 2 days (20th Jan.

and 21st Jan. 2018): Rainfall at many places likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Weather likely to be dry over remaining parts of the country. PTI BAS BAS .

