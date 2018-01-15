Surat, Jan 15 (PTI) A woman jumped from her fifth floor residence and died today after being distraught with grief over the death of her husband in a road accident on Friday, police said.

Shweta Surekha (35) jumped from the fifth floor of Surya Apartment in Umra locality here, police said, adding that her husband, Anand Surekha, a cloth merchant, had died in a road accident on Friday.

CCTV footage from the apartment captured the moment she fell from the house. Even as she is falling down, two persons who were below the apartment are seen rushing to break her fall. While one of them reaches to catch her in his arms, she falls and dies, with the person sustaining injuries in his arms.

"Shweta Surekha killed herself after jumping from the her fifth floor residence by breaking the bathroom window. She took the extreme step as she was disturbed following the death of her husband in a road accident on Friday," an official from Umra police station said. Police said that no suicide note had been found. PTI COR KA PD BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.