New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman and her teenage son were today shot dead allegedly by her brother-in- law in southwest Delhi's Palam area, police said.

Deepa and her son were shot dead by her husband's brother Pramod. He fled the spot after the incident, they said.

The incident could be the fallout of a property dispute, police said. PTI SLB GVS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.