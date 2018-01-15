Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) The Western Railway (WR) has widened a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at suburban Borivali station in a "record two months time", a senior official claimed today.

"Gone are the days when the various infrastructural projects of the Railways were often entangled in procedural hassles, thereby delaying the work and escalating the cost," WR spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said.

"Now, the WR has proved that passenger safety is of utmost priority and it is evident by the completion of widening work of the FOB at Borivali station in record two months," he added.

After the September 29 stampede at the FOB linking suburban Elphinstone Road and Parel stations, the railways received flak from all quarters.

"The extension of 12m wide FOB and widening by 3m at Borivali at a total cost of Rs 2.35 crore was sanctioned by General Manager on out of turn basis. This tender was opened on November 14 last year and the work began from November 19.

"Our engineers have completed this task in a record time of two months and the FOB is set to be opened on January 20," the spokesperson added.

He said this would benefit the commuters.

Borivali station is one of the major stations of WR as several outstation trains halt there.

It is also one of the terminus station for suburban trains. PTI APM NRB .

