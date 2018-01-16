New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) India's first online radio channel dedicated to broadcasting sports content including live updates and chat commentaries 24x7 was launched today.

The internet radio channel, launched by Sports Flashes, a multi-sports app, will provide special sports programmes, experts comments, sports news and updates for over 400 sports events from around the world including Premier League, IPL and the FIFA World Cup.

"Our aim is to provide every single sport or sports content which missed out from being shown on Sports TV channels to have a digital platform for coverage," Raman Raheja, Founder, Sports Flashes said in a release.

"While promoting various sports through our association, we are sure to increase the reach of sports in the country," he added.

The channel available on the Sports Flashes Mobile App and sportsflashes.com will broadcast sports content in more than 34 sports category and will be available in English and Hindi.

Arjuna Awardee and Olympian Boxer, Akhil Kumar said "Cricket is big because of its visibility and with radio Sports Flashes, we expect other sports to get regular mileage". PTI APA ATK ATK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.