Shimla, Jan 16 (PTI) Veteran Congress leaders Chander Kumar, a former minister and ex-Lok Sabha member, Harbhajan Singh Bhajji, former chief Parliamentary secretary and general secretary of HPCC, and Ajay Bahadur, former MLA from Nahan, today announced retirement from electoral politics.

In a communication sent to HPCC chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukkhu, the three leaders said they would continue to work for the party and campaign for its candidates in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, but would no longer contest in elections.

Chander Kumar had lost the Assembly election from Jwali, while Bhajji was defeated in the Shimla seat in 2017. Ajay Bahadur was not given a ticket.

Sukkhu said he had accepted their requests, adding that he would inform the party high command about it. PTI PCL IJT .

