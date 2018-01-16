Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government today said that 3,168 cases of crime against women were roistered in the state in 2017, as against 2,915 cases in 2016.

As compared to this, 2,915 such cases have been registered in which 3,736 people have been arrested in 2016, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said in a written reply to a question of PDP MLA Anjum Fazili in the Assembly.

Mufti said 3,168 cases of crime against women have been registered in which 3,957 people have been arrested in 2017.

The cases of crime against women included rapes, gang rapes, kidnapping, molestations, outraging modesty, eve- teasing, dowry death cases, abatement of suicides, among others.

While the total number of 11,945 cases are pending under trial against 24,843 people at the end of the year in 2017, it was 1,187 cases which are pending under trial against 24,111 people at the end of 2016, she said.

"There has been an increase in the registration of cases relating to crime against women in year 2017 as compared to year 2016," Mufti said.

The chief minister said that several steps have been taken to curb the cases of crime against women and in this direction six women police stations have been established, besides further sanctioned five more women police stations.

Police is also conducting a round-the-clock patrolling at vulnerable places, particularly near schools, colleges and universities to maintain vigil over miscreants and eve- teasers, she said. PTI AB DK KJ .

