Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) A video of a group of five 'drunk' men assaulting three-motorbike borne persons reportedly on the eve of New Year day celebrations here has surfaced leading to their detention by police today.

The five persons allegedly assaulted the three, including a woman, after their bike brushed aside the leg of one of the bystanders, DCP (East) Ajay Hilory said.

"We have detained five drunken people after we filed a suo motto case," he told PTI.

The video, which surfaced today, showed five reportedly drunken people beating up three-bike borne people, Hilory said.

The police have started interrogating the accused, he said.

Hilory did not confirm the date of the incident.

"We are investigating the exact day of the incident," he added.

The familiar spots of New Year's revelry in the downtown region in the country's IT capital were brought under a thick security blanket this year with the deployment of over 15,000 security personnel who were aided by drones and closed-circuit television cameras.

The security was tight to prevent a repeat of alleged incidents of groping and molestation of several women during New Year eve celebrations last year.

New Year revelry last year had turned into a nightmare for several women who were allegedly molested despite huge police presence at a large gathering in cityÂ’s downtown region, drawing widespread national outrage.

Police had then however denied any largescale molesation incidents. PTI BDN RA VS .

