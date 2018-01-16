Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) A special court today remanded seven suspected Naxal operatives, arrested by the Maharashtra Anti- Terrorism Squad (ATS) recently, in police custody till January 22.

On January 13, the Maharashtra ATS arrested seven people from Mumbai and Thane, and claimed that they were "Naxal operatives".

The ATS also claimed that all the seven arrested had been trying to recruit more people for their cause.

The ATS claimed that during search of their belongings, it had found several posters and documents condemning the recent violence against Dalits at Bhima Koregaon in Pune.

The ATS told the special court today that it had also booked the arrested persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for obtaining driving licences and PAN and Aadhaar cards based on forged documents. PTI AYA NRB SMN .

