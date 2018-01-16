Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (PTI) Odisha government today transferred eight district collectors in a bureaucratic reshuffle.

District collectors of Balasore, Dhenkanal, Balangir, Koraput, Keonjhar, Gajapati, Malkangiri and Nawarangpur have been shifted, according to a notification issued by the general administration department.

The notification also said that Shalini Pandit, a 2001 Batch IAS, working as the Managing Director of the National Health Mission (NHM) in the state, will continue in her post.

Archana Patnaik, a 2002 Batch IAS, who is Managing Director of the Odisha State Medical Corporation, has been given the additional charge of the executive director of CMGI (Centre for Modernizing Government Initiative).

While Pravat Kumar Lenka of 2004 has been appointed as the new Additional Secretary Public Enterprises, 2008 Batch IAS Bhupendra Singh Poonia has been appointed as State Project Director OPEPA.

Poonia will also handle the responsibility of the State Project Director Rashtriya Madhyamik Sikhaya Yojana and Director Adarsh Vidyala Sangathan.

N Thirumala Naik, a 2009 Batch IAS, is appointed as district collector Bolangir while 2010 Batch IAS, Rashmita Panda, is the new CEO of Rourkela Smart City.

Panda will also handle the additional charge of Commissioner Rourkela Municipal Corporation and Vice Chairperson Rourkela Development Authority.

Sudhanshu Mohan Samal, 2010 Batch IAS, is appointed as new Director Horticulture while 2011 Batch IAS Ashish Thakre is new Keonjhar district collector.

K Sudarshan Chakravarthy, a 2011 Batch IAS, has been appointed the new district collector of Koraput while 2012 Batch IAS Anupam Saha is appointed as the new district collector of Gajapati.

Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, a 2012 Batch IAS, is posted as collector Dhenkanal while his batchmate Manish Agarwal is appointed as district collector Malkangiri, the worst Maoist -affected district.

Senior OAS Officer, Ramesh Chandra Rout has been posted as district collector Balasore while another OAS, Ajit Kumar Mishra is the new Nawarangpur collector.

Senior OAS Akshya Kumar Parida is posted as Special Secretary of Forest and Environment while Pramod Kumar Das, an OAS officer, has been posted as Additional Secretary Planning and Convergence department. PTI AAM MM .

