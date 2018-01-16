Vidisha (MP), Jan 16 (PTI) Police today arrested activists of a right-wing organisation when they were heading for a college run by a Catholic organisation here to perform `aarti' of Bharat Mata.

Defying the district magistrate's order, the Vishwa Sanatan Sangh leader Updesh Rana had announced that he will perform aarti of Bharat Mata (`Mother India') inside Saint Mary's College, Superintendent of Police Vineet Kapoor told PTI.

"We arrested Rana when he was entering the town. It was a preventive arrest. Besides, we have arrested 29 activists of the outfit in Bhopal and Vidisha on their way to the college," the SP said.

The college had moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court recently, seeking security.

On January 4, activists of right-wing organisations created ruckus after they were allegedly not allowed to perform aarti of a portrait of Bharat Mata (which they were carrying) on the college premises.

The HC had asked the Vidisha district administration about the security provided to the college. The district authorities told the court that they had provided security to the college on January 4 too, and were committed to protect the constitutional rights of the institute.

Today, around 300 policemen were deployed in and around the college, SP Kapoor said.

The VSS had announced on social media that it was going to organise a massive aarti in the college today. It hadn't taken the permission of the district magistrate for the event, another police officer said. PTI CORR LAL MAS KRK .

