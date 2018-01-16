Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) The mortal remains of Lance Naik Yogesh Bhadane, killed in firing during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir, were consigned to flames at his native place in Maharashtra's Dhule district.

Bhadane, 22, who hailed from Khalane village in Dhule, was critically injured in the firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 13 and later succumbed to his injuries.

The jawan's body was brought yesterday to his village, located around 330 kms from Mumbai, where the last rites were performed with full state honours, an official in the Dhule district administration said.

Bhadane is survived by his wife.

Pakistan Army troops initiated unprovoked firing on Indian posts from across the border in the Sunderbani sector on Saturday, prompting the Indian troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) to retaliate strongly and effectively, an Army spokesman earlier said. PTI ND GK .

