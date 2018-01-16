Shillong, Jan 16 (PTI) A karate team of the Army has emerged the overall 2018 champions of the Senior National Karate Championship held in Kolkata.

The Services team defeated defending champions Madhya Pradesh who held the top spot for 12 years in a row.

In a statement issued here, Defence spokesperson Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said it was for the first time in the history of National Karate Championship that the Services became the overall champions.

The team comprising 11 players bagged three gold and two bronze medals in the individual Kumite event and one gold in the Team Kata event.

The two-day event ended on January 14 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Karate Association of India (KAI) secretary conferred the championship trophy to Team Manager Lt Col Sunil Pankaj Gangal and Coach Hav Sawan Kumar.

The Shillong-based Assam Regimental Centre established the Army Karate Node in 2007 and since then, the team has achieved many laurels both at the national and international level, the spokesperson said. PTI JOP MM PDS .

