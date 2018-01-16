Los Angeles, Jan 16 (PTI) Arnold Schwarzenegger said he is "proud" of Eliza Dushku for speaking out about her alleged molestation at hands of a stunt coordinator on the sets of the "True Lies".

In a Facebook post, Dushku, who played the daughter of Schwarzenegger's character, alleged that she was sexually harassed by Joel Kramer, who was in-charge of her safety on the film sets.

Replying to a tweet by co-star Tom Arnold, the former California governor wrote, "Tom, you bet your a** all of us would have done something. I'm shocked and saddened for Eliza but I am also proud of her - beyond being a great talent and an amazing woman, she is so courageous." Schwarzenegger joins his "True Lies" co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, who had praised Eliza Dushku for opening up about incident, saying the actor "has awakened us to a new, horrific reality".

Curtis, played Eliza's mother in the James Cameron- directorial, penned a column in Huffington Post saying she had shared the story with her privately a few years ago.

"I was shocked and saddened then and still am today. We have all started to awaken to the fact that the terrible abuses now commonplace in daily news reports have been going on for a very long time... Eliza's story has now awakened us from our denial slumber to a new, horrific reality. The abuse of children," Curtis wrote.

Cameron had also praised Duskhu for her bravery in speaking out and said had he had any inkling about such behaviour, "there would've been no mercy".

Meanwhile, Kramer has denied Dushku's claims calling them as "atrocious lies".

He has been fired by his agency, Worldwide Production Agency following molestation allegations.

"WPA has elected to part ways with Joel Kramer based on the allegations of misconduct now being reported. Such behaviour is unacceptable and entirely at odds with the the standards of conduct we demand of ourselves, and expect from our clients," the agency's president and general counsel Richard Caleel said in a statement to Deadline. PTI RB SHD .

