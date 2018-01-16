Belgium: Explosion collapses building, injures up to 20
By PTI | Published: 16th January 2018 05:34 AM |
Last Updated: 16th January 2018 09:47 AM | A+A A- |
Brussels, Jan 16 (AP) Police said an explosion has torn through three adjacent homes in Belgium's northern port town of Antwerp and injured up to 20 people.
Antwerp police said in a statement today that most of the injuries were slight. Authorities rescued seven people from under the rubble.
Antwerp police spokesman Wouter Bruyns told VRT network: "There are about 10, a maximum 20 casualties, fortunately including many slightly injured." The explosion ripped through the homes late in the evening. Antwerp police quickly announced that the blast was not part of a terror attack.
At least one building totally collapsed. Rescue workers were still going through the debris around midnight. (AP) CHT .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.