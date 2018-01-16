Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) West Bengal Congress president Adhir Chowdhury today said the state government should come out with the data about the number of proposals that has actually fructified from the large number of proposals that it has received in last business summit.

Chowdhury termed the West Bengal governmentÂ’s initiative to attract investments by organising business summit every year as a "complete waste of public money".

"Every year crores of rupees are being wasted in the name of business summit. But the state government has never given a complete report on how many proposals have fructified.

Every year the state government tries to fool every one in the name of business summits," Chowdhury said.

He said if the state had managed to fructify even 50 per cent of the proposals there wouldn't have been so much unemployment in the state.

He alleged the state government's unrealistic and stubborn attitude is the main roadblock in the path of industrialisation in the state.

Stating that industrialisation cannot take place by only by inviting industrialists, Chowdhury said the government should clearly state its policies and position on governance and work culture.

"No industrialists will come to the state where they have to pay bribes to goons and party leaders to set up industries," he said.

Chowdhury's comment comes in the backdrop of the ongoing two day Bengal Global Business Summit in the city.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today made a fervent appeal to global investors community to make investments in the state and claimed that Bengal is the new investment destination now. PTI PNT RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.