Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) West Bengal has received investment commitments worth Rs 17,000 crore soon after the start of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) here today.

Reliance Industries Ltd has committed Rs 5,000 crore for the state over a few years, while the JSW Group has pledged Rs 10,000 crore over four to five years.

The Adventz Group has committed Rs 1,000 crore in a multi-modal logistics park, and Sanjiv Goenka-led CESC Ltd will pump in an equal amount on a power distribution network.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced Rs 5,000 crore investment in expanding telecom and petro-retail businesses in West Bengal.

He also said that his company is exploring the possibility of setting up a manufacturing facility for mobile phones and set-top boxes.

JSW is interested in sectors like paint and speciality steel, with likely manufacturing units at Salboni in West Midnapore district. It has a cement grinding unit there. PTI BSM DC RBT SA .

