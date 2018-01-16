Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) European countries today sought to foster greater economic ties with West Bengal during the ongoing Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2018 here, with Italy signing an MoU and France likely to ink another.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Italian Leather Research Institute, CLC and Tanner's Association, Kolkata.

"This (the MoU) has the support of the West Bengal government and is involved in exchange and support in providing technical competence to the Bengal tanning companies," an official release from the country said.

Italy is a partner country at the two-day BGBS 2018 that started today.

France, another partner country at the big-ticket business summit, said signing of an MoU can be expected tomorrow.

French Minister-Counsellor and head, Regional Economic Department, India, Jean Marc Fenet said a delegation comprising 12 companies from varied sectors including energy, infrastructure, tourism, water management was participating in the summit.

An official of Dassult System, a software company from that country, said it is making efforts to work with the small and medium enterprises of Bengal, supporting them with technological support.

A Scheneider Electric official also said the company was looking to work in rural electrification, and had recently shifted its railway braking systems business from Baroda to Kolkata.

A total of 32 countries are participating in BGBS 2018. PTI BSM DC RBT .

