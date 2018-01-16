Latehar (Jharkhand), Jan 16 (PTI) The District Transport Officer (DTO) of Latehar district was allegedly assaulted by a BJP leader for removing a name plate from his vehicle carrying his designation and name, officials said.

The DTO Latehar F Barla intercepted the vehicle of BJP leader-cum-Latehar district vice-president of 20-point programme Rajdhani Yadav and removed the name plate in the district collectorate premises, the official said.

Yadav allegedly assaulted the DTO for removing his name plate from his vehicle, the sources said adding Barla received injuries and was rushed to Sadar Hospital for treatment.

An FIR has been registered in this regard, the official said.

The Deputy Development Commissioner, Latehar, Anil Kumar Singh said action will be taken against the culprit for obstructing government official from discharging his duty.

The Deputy Commissioner of the district, Pramod Kumar Gupta said the culprit will be punished after investigation.

