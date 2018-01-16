Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) BSE arm Marketplace Tech Infra Services (MTISPL) has inked a pact with Thomson Reuters to avail the latter's powered solutions -- proTRade, i3 Algos and Bracket Order -- a move which will help bourse's members trade more efficiently.

"We are extremely delighted to offer mobile trading application on BEST (BSE Electronic Smart Trader) platform.

This will enable members to provide all different types of front end access (Exe, Browser and Mobile) available, so that investors can trade using any preferred mode," BSE managing director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said in a statement.

"It shall be our endeavor to provide members world class technology to access domestic and international exchange," he added.

proTRade is Thomson Reuters exchange certified mobile app, which would help BSE members and their customers trade securely on BEST platform.

Besides, i3 Algos built on Thomson Reuters NEST platform will provide investors comprehensive tools with predefined set of highly sophisticated and comprehensive algorithms for customers to choose from, to execute their orders programmatically in a short span of time.

Meanwhile, Bracket Order, would enable BSE members and their customers to place orders by entering parameters for taking new positions, squaring off the positions and keeping a stop loss for those positions.

Thomson Reuters managing director (South Asia) Pradeep Lankapalli said: "Our solutions for the BEST platform will help promote agility and efficiency in trading and enable the broking industry achieve greater scalability, transparency and innovation". PTI SSM DSK DSK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.