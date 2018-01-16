Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) The Border Security Force has seized 23 kilogramme of ganja from near the Bangladesh border in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, BSF said today.

The BSF troops of Amudia Border outpost (BOP) noticed some suspicious movement by miscreants yesterday night near the India Bangladesh Border Fence (IBBF). When the troops challenged the the miscreants, they fled leaving behind their head load, a BSF release said.

After thorough search of the area the BSF troops recovered six bundles from the spot in which 23 kilogramme of ganja was packed, the release said.

The seized ganja has been handed over to Customs Office Tentulia, it said.

Last year, BSF South Bengal Frontier has seized 866.72 kilogramme of ganja and apprehended four Indian and five Bangladeshi nationals involved in ganja smuggling, the release added. PTI COR RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.