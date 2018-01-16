New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Chana prices drifted lower by 0.74 per cent to Rs 4,143 per quintal in futures market today as participants reduced exposure, taking negative cues from spot market on muted demand.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, chana for delivery in January fell by Rs 31, or 0.74 per cent to Rs 4,143 per quintal with an open interest of 2,440 lots.

Similarly, the commodity for delivery in March declined by Rs 21, or 0.55 per cent to Rs 3,827 per quintal in 82,460 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by traders owing to slackened demand in the physical market against ample stocks position, mainly weighed on chana prices at futures trade. PTI KPS SUN ADI BAL .

